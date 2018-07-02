GREG: My Vacation Week in "Pure Michigan"

I remember the first time my wife and I traveled to Michigan, around 2005... the thought was that we had somehow discovered a hidden gem of cool summer beaches, restaurants and shopping areas within a day's drive of St. Louis that no one else in town knew about. It would be our secret...or so we thought.

How things have changed over the last 15 years or so.

G. Hewitt

We've stayed in a lot of small beach towns along Western Michigan since that first trip---Saugatuck, New Buffalo, Union Pier, but have pretty much settled on South Haven as our go-to summer vacation destination.

It's not a secret anymore.

We just returned from another trip to the area and once again had a great time. We joke that this area of small beach towns has become the "Destin of Michigan" for it's ability to draw vacationers from the St. Louis area. I guess there really is something to this Pure Michigan thing!

G. Hewitt

Whatever you want to do--swim, shop, golf or just relax with a book on the beach, South Haven and the other beach towns of Western Michigan have it all for you and your family.

G. Hewitt

The only downside, as I see it?... Packing up to go home.

G. Hewitt

(BTW, this is not a paid endorsement for the Michigan Tourism Department, I just write about fun things I think you'll enjoy is all.)