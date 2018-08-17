GREG: No Police Department Writes Funnier Reports Than The Ballwin PD

Includes details of a massage appointment gone terribly wrong.

August 17, 2018
Greg Hewitt
Greg Hewitt

dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Greg's Blog
Shows
Video

No police department in the area writes funnier "crime reports" than the Ballwin PD.

In this episode we learn about a candy bandit with a bad plan, why lying to the police is always a bad idea and the details of a massage appointment gone terribly wrong.

Thanks to Ballwin Public Information Officer, Scott Stephens for another round of gems.

Click Here to read more of his reports.

Tags: 
Ballwin PD
crime reports
Greg Hewitt Show

Trish's Dishes