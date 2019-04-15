GREG: Sting Delivers For The Variety Kids and Fans Saturday Night

Although I had seen him in concert numerous times over the years, I was really looking forward to Sting's appearance Saturday Night, as part of Variety's "Dinner With Stars" at the Stifel Theater downtown.

As usual, he didn't disappoint.

From the outset, the 67-year displayed the easy confidence of an artist able to draw on nearly 40 years of material and he, along with his incredible band didn't waste one song.

He gave the audience a nice blend of his work as frontman of The Police along with the best of his solo work through the years--all the way up through his recent collaboration with Shaggy. It only took a few songs for most of the crowd to be on their feet.

Video of Sting in concert at the Variety “Dinner With The Stars”

A job well done to the incredible staff at Variety for an inspired choice as headliner this year.