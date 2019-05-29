GREG: What's The Best Route To Destin?
Both routes have their fans
May 29, 2019
So we're taking the kids (ages 13, 10 & 8) to Destin Florida---a summer roadtrip many St. Louisans are familar with--- towards the end of June, and I'm confused as to the best way to get there.
As best as I can tell, there seems to be two distinct routes to get there:
"Option 1:
55 to Jackson, MS
49 to Hattiesburg
98 to Mobile
Hwy 10-Pensacola
Option 2:
64 to 24 thru Nashville
65 to Birmingham, AL"
To Destin
Both seem to have their fans...what are the pros/cons of each way?