"Guerilla Golfers" Are Sneaking Onto Closed Courses

Most of America's golf courses are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn't stopped some "guerrilla golfers" from sneaking in illicit rounds.

he New York Times reports that, in New York City, police have escorted more than 300 golfers off public courses, while officers have also been dispatched to fairways in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Florida to shoo these dastardly duffers away--and, in some instances, fine them hundreds of dollars.

So is it worth the risk? For hard-core enthusiasts, the answer is yes, says Alan Shapiro, a psychologist and the author of Golf's Mental Hazards. "What are you supposed to do? Read a book? Spend time with the family?" he wonders. "Those things are nice, but they’re not like nailing a 7-iron right at the flag stick.”

Click Here to read more.