Guys Are Getting "Men-Jections" to Look More Like Channing Tatum

"The lower lip in men has become a symbol of pride"

April 23, 2018
More and more men are reportedly getting lip injections so they can have the "macho mouth" that heartthrobs like Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum have. 

Dr. Rian Maercks tells Page Six that he gives men a prominent lower lip for a pout that makes the ladies swoon.

"The lower lip in men has just become a symbol of pride and power, even," he declares. 

