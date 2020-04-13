Hair Clippers Are The Latest Coronavirus Panic Buy

I chuckled last week when stories of hair clippers and other hair related products flying off the shelves appeared in the news. Given that hair salons and barbershops have been forced to close during the coronavirus outbreak, people are taking matters into their own hands---which at times, as you've seen on social media lately, can be a very dangerous thing.

“People are starting to need a haircut,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on NBC’s “Today” show. “You see more beard trimmers and hair color and things like that. You can definitely see that as people have stayed home, their focus shifted. It’s interesting to watch the dynamic play out.”

Sales of hair clippers have jumped a whopping 166% from a year ago, and hair-coloring products have climbed 23%.

I was chuckling about it...that was until I caught a glimpse of myself early this morning as I was waking up. If I don't get a haircut soon, I'm going to end up looking like this kid again!