Hall & Oates, Squeeze Coming to St. Louis This Summer

Daryl Hall & John Oates are coming back to St. Louis this summer along with Squeeze and KT Tunstall.

The show is happening July 24 at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre, tickets go on sale this Friday morning, January 24 at 10am.

The duo revealed a new leg of their ongoing 2020 tour that will kick off with on May 23 in Philadelphia. They'll then hit such major cities as L.A., Phoenix, Denver, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, Toronto, Cincinnati, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Tampa, and Charlotte before wrapping up on September 2 with a show in Gilford, New Hampshire. They'll be joined on all dates by fellow pop rockers Squeeze, and on all dates except the Philadelphia show by KT Tunstall.