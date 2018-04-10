Harry & Meghan Want Charitable Gifts in Lieu of Wedding Presents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably have all the flatware they need. That's why they're asking fans to make charitable donations instead of sending presents in honor of their royal wedding next month. "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement and have asked that anyone who might want to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift," Kensington Palace tweeted on Monday.

"The couple have personally chosen seven charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV, and the Armed Forces." Dickie Arbiter, a former press secretary to the Queen, tells The Sydney Morning Herald about their announcement, "They don't have any formal relationship with these charities, but they are charities that they've taken an interest in...It does define who they are."

