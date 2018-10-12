Have You Noticed Adam Levine's Extremely Weird Habit on THE VOICE? [PIC]

Two of its coaches, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, have been part of The Voice since its inception in 2011. Over the past seven years, loyal fans have come to expect certain behaviors from the NBC show's veterans.

Everyone knows that Shelton always points his finger over his own head while a contestant is choosing their coach, seemingly as a last-ditch effort to sway them in his favor. And it's never a surprise when Levine and Shelton end up bickering with each other over a contestant they both turned their chairs for.

But there's one thing about a Voice coach that not everyone has noticed, and once you see it, it cannot be unseen.

Here's your final hint:

If you didn't catch this quirk while watching the last 15 seasons of The Voice, and that photo still didn't give it away, then brace yourself for this revelation: Adam Levine sits the exact -- same -- way -- during EVERY episode.

And we aren't the only ones who have picked up on it. One Twitter user pointed it out for the first time in 2013: