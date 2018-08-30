Heartwarming Video of Man with Down Syndrome Reuniting with Father

Wow...

Emotional footage shows the moment a father is reunited with his son with Down Syndrome after he spent a week away meeting his favorite baseball star. The touching display took place at LAX airport in California, where the two have lived together since his mothers passing 25 years ago.

Matt Cobrink, 53, was flown to New York from the home he shares with his father Malcolm, 88, in Los Angeles to meet his favorite baseball player, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

But the trip meant that Matt would be away from his father for almost a week, for the first time in 25 years, since his mother passed away.

Matt's sister Marcy decided to record the moment when they were reunited because she knew how much he missed him. Matt is seen rushing down the escalator and sharply turning at the end to greet his father, almost tripping over himself.

He is clearly overwhelmed with happiness at his seeing his dad, smothering him with dozens of kisses and hugs.

Video of Beautiful moment dad has emotional reunion with down&#039;s syndrome son

Click Here to read more.