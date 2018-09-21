Heath Ledger's Parents to Meet Michelle Williams' Husband Next Week

Heath Ledger's parents have revealed to Us Weekly that they'll finally be meeting Michelle Williams' new husband, musician Phil Elverum, next week.

"We’re going to see [granddaughter Matilda] in New York next week," Heath's father Kim Ledger said at a Heath Ledger Scholarship event on Thursday. His wife Sally added about Elverum, "We get to meet him as well,” Sally explained. “Michelle’s very low-key.”

The Ledgers also said it's "really good" to see the 38-year-old Williams settled and happy.

