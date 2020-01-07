HELP WANTED: Oscar Meyer Wienermobile Driver

Oscar Meyer is looking for "hotdoggers" to be brand ambassadors and drive a Wienermobile, according to UPI. If hired, "hotdoggers" take a striking, immediately recognizable 27-foot vehicle around the country.

Stops would be made at various charity functions, grocery stores and other locations. Before heading out, Delish reports that "hotdoggers" attend "Hot Dog High" where they learn to maneuver the vehicle, learn hot dog puns and choose an appropriate hot dog-related name. College graduates with a BA or BS in majors like journalism, communications, marketing, advertising, or public relations are preferred, although others will also be considered.

The deadline to apply for the position at the Oscar Meyer site is January 31.

Click Here to read more.