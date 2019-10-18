HELP WANTED: Watch 30 Disney Movies in 30 Days for $1000

You'll want to "wish upon a star" to score this dream job: The website Reviews.org is looking for five people to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days--and earn a cool $1,000 while doing it.

"Reviews.org is hiring up to five people to watch Disney+ when it comes out on November 12," a company rep says in a YouTube video about the upcoming streaming platform. "If you're a Disney fanatic, this should be right up your alley...We will pay you $1,000 and pay your Disney+ subscription for a full year." You'll also receive a "supply kit" consisting of a blanket, cups and a Pixar popcorn popper.

Only U.S. residents age 18 and up can apply. If you're interested, all you have to do is answer a questionnaire on Reviews.org and make a video of yourself reviewing a Disney movie.

Click Here to read more.