Here Are the 'Secret Codes' to Unlock Every Christmas Movie on Netflix

Netflix is usually great when it comes to recommending what to watch, but for those of us who were only recently binging things -- like The Haunting of Hill House, and Making a Murderer: Part 2 -- finding cheerful, festive picks in the middle of ghost and docu-series isn't exactly easy.

But now, the streaming service has released some shortcuts to all of its holiday movies, which will quickly lead subscribers to A Christmas Prince, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and other holiday favorites.

The key lies in a few specific secret codes.

... which are then added at the end of the address http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/. (In other words, all we need to do is type it into our browser).

So what are the codes? And what movies are we be able to find with them?

Here's the list:

1394527 - Romantic Christmas Films

Yes! Now we can quickly find those extra-cheesy favorites -- like The Spirit of Christmas, Christmas Inheritance, and this year's The Holiday Calendar.

1474017 - Christmas Children & Family Films

For those looking for movies the whole family can enjoy, this code leads to cartoons like Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas and Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas. There are also live-action, pet-focused picks, such as The Search For Santa Paws, and Santa Claws.

1394522 - Family-Friendly Christmas Films

Yes, there are a few repeats from the Christmas Children & Family Films category, but it's added on to must-watch flicks -- like Christmas Ranch, and Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas.

1477201 - Christmas Children & Family Films for Ages 5 to 7

The great thing about these Netflix codes is that they help parents quickly find age-appropriate movies. For ages 5 to 7, the options include How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Magic Snowflake, and The Christmas Project.

1477204 - Christmas Children & Family Films for Ages 8 to 10

The recommendations for bigger kids are Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, Christmas in the Smokies, and White Christmas, among others.

1477206 - Christmas Children & Family Films for Ages 11 to 12

Pre-teens will likely enjoy the love story in A Christmas Prince, but still get a cute movie about elves with 48 Christmas Wishes.

1475071 - Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films

This category is what it says it is, so aside from leading us to How the Grinch Stole Christmas (yes, it's here, too), there's also the extra-silly DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays.

1476024 - Christmas Children & Family Films From the 1990s

This category is pretty slim, with just two options for now: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas and George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. The good news is that While You Were Sleeping (which is kind of a holiday movie) is coming to Netflix December 1!

1527064 - British Christmas Children & Family Films

Yes, there's a specific code for British movies! Here, we can find A Christmas Star (which stars Pierce Brosnan), The Koala Brothers: Outback Christmas, and Get Santa. It's also worth noting that 1527063 is meant to lead us to European Christmas Children & Family Films, but sadly, there's nothing there!

1721544 - Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films

Canada gets a bit of love, too, with The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!, a cartoon called Bob's Broken Sleigh, and the heartwarming Angels in the Snow.

