Here's How To Get $25 For Your Old iPhone

You know how your iPhone slows down after a few years? Back in 2017, Apple admitted that was ON PURPOSE . . . but they swore it was to try to improve battery life, not just to push you to upgrade.

Well . . . they got sued. And they wound up settling the class-action lawsuit for $500 million. That works out to roughly $25 for every iPhone they throttled.

So you should go through your records to see if you or your family members owned any of these before December of 2017: iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S Plus, or SE . . . or iPhone 7 or 7 Plus.

As long as you have the serial number of the phone, you can go to SmartPhonePerformanceSettlement.com and claim your piece of the payout.