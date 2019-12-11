Here's How Your Child Can Get a Letter From Santa Claus

Santa Claus and his elves have been busy all year, but Christmas is now just a few weeks away and now is the perfect time to get your child's letter to Santa!

In fact, the United States Postal Service is teaming up with the big guy himself to get all those letters delivered.

Plus, if you send your child's letter by Saturday, December 8, Santa will write back!

But there are some special rules parents should know. Click here to get all the information from the United States Postal Service.

After following the instructions, you're child will receive a letter from Santa, complete with a North Pole postmark.

Take it from a parent who's done this before---it's worth it