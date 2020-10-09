Here's the Most Popular Halloween Candy by Generation

I was at Target yesterday because....well, that's what adults do, right? We go to Target!

BTW, I think they have a formula to direct people--similar to how casinos in Vegas direct people to the table games through a maze of turns and twist-- to the Halloween candy aisle.

So as long as I'm there---what kind of parent would I be if I didn't at least sample some of this candy, right?

A new survey figured out the most popular Halloween candy for every generation. And like pretty much everything else, everyone under 55 is leaning one direction, and the Boomers are like, "Well, actually . . ."

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are the most popular Halloween candy for Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X. Snickers are the most popular for Baby Boomers.

Here's the full breakdown by generation . . .

Gen Z: Reese's . . . Snickers . . . Kit Kat . . . Twix . . . Hershey's.

Millennials: Reese's . . . Snickers . . . Kit Kat . . . candy corn (???) . . . Twix.

Gen X: Reese's . . . Snickers . . . Kit Kat . . . Milky Way . . . Almond Joy

Boomers: Snickers . . . Reese's . . . Milky Way . . . those caramel apple lollipops . . . Tootsie Rolls.

Click Here to read more.