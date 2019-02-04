Here's Why SpongeBob SquarePants Had a Brief Appearance in the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Spongebob SquarePants has made it to the Super Bowl. As Maroon 5 hit the stage at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, a clip of “Sweet Victory” — a song the cast of the popular animated Nickelodeon show made famous in a 2001 episode — played on the big screen. Shortly after the moment, rapper Travis Scott performed “Sicko Mode” with the band.

SpongeBob’s road to the Super Bowl began when a fan started a Change.org petition a few months earlier asking the NFL to have the song performed as a way of paying respect to series creator Stephen Hillenburg, who died in November at age 57 following complications from ALS. The petition soon received more than one million signatures.

