Hero State Trooper Praised for Pulling Over Too-Slow Driver

On Saturday, an Indiana State Trooper named Stephen Wheeles noticed a backup of about 20 vehicles in the far left lane of Highway 65.

At the front of the line of cars was a driver who was going well under the speed limit, so Wheeles pulled her over for driving too slowly in the fast lane, as Indiana state law requires drivers to move to the right in order to allow faster traffic to pass. After Wheeles tweeted a photo of the incident, it received praise from the likes of former NFL quarterback Troy Aikman and IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, who called Wheeles his "hero."

Less famous tweeters asked Wheeles to move to their states, and he now tells the AP he's "overwhelmed" by all the online plaudits he's received.

Click Here to read more.