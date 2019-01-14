27 High School Teachers Share Their Darkest Secrets

A Reddit user recently posed the question to teachers, "What is the one thing that you want your students to know that you’d never tell them in person?" The thread went viral over the weekend and here are 10 of the most poignant responses (check out the full list at the link):

"Yes, I put you in a group with the kid you have a crush on intentionally. I'm stuck here with you 180 days a year—I want to see some drama."

"You’re not going to be YouTube famous. Sit the f**k down and listen."

"One day you're going to come across people who are not being paid to tolerate you, and all of a sudden life is going to become considerably more difficult."

"It's just as weird for me as it is for you when we bump into each other in public."

"My students are the reason why I am second-guessing having my own kids."

"Your parents are literally the worst part of my job."

"The weed smell doesn't magically disappear between the parking lot and my classroom."

"We have much better hearing than you assume. We just choose our battles as it pertains to inappropriate comments."

"Yes, I do have favorite students. No, I won't tell you who they are because that would discourage you, but yes, they're probably who you imagine them to be."

"I encourage my worst kids as much or more than my favorites because I don’t want them back in my class next year."

Click Here to read more.