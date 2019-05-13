Hollywood Icon Doris Day Dies at 97

Silver-screen icon Doris Day has died at the age of 97.

Page Six reports that The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed her death early Monday at her home in Carmel Valley, California. In a statement, the foundation added that she was surrounded by close friends and “had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia.” The Hollywood Reporter writes that Day was "a ray of sunshine during the 1950s and ’60s, when she reigned as the queen of the box office" and that she "excelled as the star of breezy romantic comedies opposite the likes of Rock Hudson and James Garner."

The Cincinnati native received an Oscar nomination for her lead role as a career woman who falls for ladies man Rock Hudson in 1959's Pillow Talk. After launching her career as a pop and jazz singer in the 1940s, she was also famous for her legendary recording of “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be),” which she performed in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1956 thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much, which co-starred Jimmy Stewart.

Click Here to read more.