Hootie & The BlowFish & Barenaked Ladies Coming To St. Louis This Summer

Hootie & the Blowfish appeared on NBC’s TODAY this morning to announce a highly anticipated return to full-time touring in 2019, as the foursome sets out on the 2019 Group Therapy Tour with direct support from special guests Barenaked Ladies.

The bands will play in St. Louis, Saturday July 13th at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre--tickets go on sale this Friday morning, the 7th.

The band formed by Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld during their time as students at the University of South Carolina will visit 44 cities on the tour produced by Live Nation, kicking off Thursday, May 30 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and wrapping Friday, Sept. 13 with a Columbia, South Carolina show.

