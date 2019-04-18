How to Clean an Outdoor Grill Without Destroying It

Hey-yo: It's cookout season! With that in mind, how should you go about cleaning your grill without ruining it? For starters, DO NOT USE OVEN CLEANER. Instead, follow these four easy steps, courtesy of The Inventory:

Remove the grates, set them aside and use your grill brush to push the debris that’s inside the grill into its bottom tray.

Remove the tray and dump all that debris into the trash, then use a damp rag to wipe out the inside of the grill cabinet.

Scrub the tray and grates with hot, soapy water; if there’s a lot of stuck-on food or greasy buildup, use a soap impregnated steel wool pad like Brillo or S.O.S.

The exterior of the grill can be wiped clean with soapy water or a gentle cleanser like Bon Ami, which is safe to use on both stainless steel and enamel — if you need more scrubbing power, opt for a non-scratch Dobie Pad, and don’t use steel wool to avoid abrading the exterior’s finish.

Click Here to read more.