How Come There's a Shortage of Paper Towels Right Now?

I actually noticed this over the weekend--athough the current paper towel shortage isn't quite as bad as it was in the spring, they've gotten annoyingly tough to find again--at least at a normal price.

How come?

CNN reports that, for one thing, people keep hoarding them, as there was a "massive surge" in sales of Bounty paper towels in July. But the shortage also has something to do with intentionally lean manufacturing, as some companies only make as much product as they believe customers will buy on a given day. Hence, paper towel manufacturers have been left ill-equipped to deal with soaring demand.

