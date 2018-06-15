How To Contribute To Porsha Owens Memorial Fund

There are stories in the news from time to time which seem so awful, you almost don't want to know the details...but it's important to acknowledge them and the victims.

This is one of those cases.

Porsha Owens, 28, was killed June 11, 2018, near her St. Louis County home. She leaves three children RJ, 8, Hailee, 4, and Haiyden, 3. She was a treasured member of the Riverview Gardens School District security team and more importantly, a loving mother to her children.

Her family was hoping to raise 50,000 to help with burial costs and to support her three children. That goal was reached earlier this week and as of last (Thursday) night, the account had raised $185,000.

The goal has now been boosted to $500,000 in an effort to provide support and resources for Owens three children.

CLICK HERE if you'd like to help them reach their goal.