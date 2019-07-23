How to Get a Refund on Non-Refundable Airline Tickets

If you buy a non-refundable airline ticket but miss your flight, you are out of luck. But Lifehacker says there are still ways you can get a refund.

If your flight is canceled or the schedule is changed. A cancellation means you will be refunded, while a schedule change depends on the airlines policy. You should still contact the airline to ask.

If you are sick. According to USA Today, a doctor's note might get you a refund.

Butter up the airline representative. A kind word can sometimes work wonders.

Leverage your elite status. If you are part of an airline elite or rewards program, you may be able to use that get a refund or at least credit.

Ask for a re-booking. If you can't get a straight refund, you can ask if they can re-book you instead, although you'd likely have to pay any difference in ticket prices.

Click Here to read more.