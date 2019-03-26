How to Make Searching the Web Easier for Older Relatives

Frustrating though it may be, setting up a computer for an older relative or friend gives you the opportunity to make their future internet experiences way better.

Lifehacker reports that a Redditor recently shared the key thing he did to make his grandpa's online life smoother: He primed their search history. Look up things you know they'll be interested in Google or on YouTube to help set a precedent of similar content to follow.

This will prevent algorithms from feeding them content they won't be interested in.

