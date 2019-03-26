How to Make Searching the Web Easier for Older Relatives
This will prevent algorithms from feeding them content they won't be interested in.
March 26, 2019
Frustrating though it may be, setting up a computer for an older relative or friend gives you the opportunity to make their future internet experiences way better.
Lifehacker reports that a Redditor recently shared the key thing he did to make his grandpa's online life smoother: He primed their search history. Look up things you know they'll be interested in Google or on YouTube to help set a precedent of similar content to follow.
This will prevent algorithms from feeding them content they won't be interested in.
Click here to read more.