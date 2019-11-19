How to Navigate Thanksgiving With Your Picky Eater

As a grown-up, there is a lot to be excited about at the Thanksgiving table: turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, pie. Plus, it’s the rare holiday where you don’t have to simultaneously produce an elaborate meal and buy and wrap lots of presents.

But for kids — especially picky eaters — the Thanksgiving meal can feel sort of … blah. The turkey is thick, sometimes stringy, and utterly unlike the deli slices they’re used to on sandwiches. Stuffing is full of disconcerting lumps and mixed textures. And most of the other dishes are vegetables, which, enough said. Once you get past mashed potatoes and rolls, it’s not the most kid-friendly menu. And yet we build up this meal with so much anticipation, tradition and hours of kitchen prep time, that even the littlest kids can be very aware that the grown-ups around them are watching to make sure they appreciate — and eat — it all.

“It’s so easy for us as parents to come into this holiday with unrealistic eating expectations for our children,” said Crystal Karges, a registered dietitian nutritionist who focuses on mothers and families in San Diego. “To adults, Thanksgiving feels monumental, but to our kids, it’s just another meal.” Here’s how to manage everyone’s expectations, so you and your children can relax and enjoy the day.

1. Accept that mashed potatoes can be dinner

Start by dropping any hidden agenda that this will be the year your child loves your roasted brussels sprouts or Grandma’s pumpkin pie. A large holiday meal is just too high stakes for most picky eaters to venture out of their comfort zone. “It may not be at your house, or your house may be much more crowded and noisier than usual,” noted Jenny McGlothlin, a feeding therapist at the University of Texas Dallas Callier Center. “They’re focused on seeing cousins, watching the game or the parade. Trying carrots is the last thing they want to do.” Instead, make it your mission for your child to enjoy his dinner — whatever that looks like for him — so you can enjoy yours.

It may help to talk ahead of time about the foods that will be served and whether your child has had them before. If you’re making something special, ask if he would like to help you prepare it, because it’s both a way to share a family tradition and a low-pressure way to increase his comfort level with the new food. My own cautious eater will taste many things in the kitchen that she’ll never touch once they reach the table, mostly because she loves to then bossily inform me that “it needs a little something.”

McGlothlin and Karges agreed that the most important thing you can do to ensure your child enjoys her Thanksgiving dinner is to have one thing she likes to eat — that thing can be potatoes, rolls or even dessert — and then do not worry if that’s all she puts on her plate.

2. Manage Grandma’s expectations

You may have come to terms with your child’s cautious eating habits — but if the rest of your family hasn’t, then Thanksgiving is going to be extra fraught. “Family members often think they need to help and make suggestions about what the child is eating, or how much, or otherwise intrude on his meal,” McGlothlin said. “They usually have good intentions, but they think he should be eating something different or less of this food and more of that food.”

If you already know which family members are likely to push food on your child, find a way to talk to them ahead of time. “You can say, ‘We know that Johnny is a pretty cautious eater, and we’re trying a no-pressure approach that’s working very well for him, so this year at Thanksgiving, please follow my lead,’” said McGlothlin, who is also the co-author of “Helping Your Child With Extreme Picky Eating.” “They don’t have to understand or agree, but you’ve set a clear boundary.” Then at the meal itself, if Grandpa forgets and makes an unhelpful comment, you can briskly intervene with a firm, “Dad, please follow my lead on this.”

This strategy can work with first-time offenders, too. One of McGlothlin’s sons is a highly selective eater, and she remembers the year a Thanksgiving guest dumped a pile of green beans on the child’s plate without asking. “He’s a polite kid, so he just sat there silently crying,” she recalled. When McGlothlin explained that she never puts food on her children’s plates without asking, the guest responded, “But he needs something green!” So, she pulled out her magic phrase: “Please follow my lead on this.” The guest backed off.

If family members have a tendency to ask you questions about your children’s eating habits, Karges emphasized that it’s important to avoid using labels like “picky” to describe your child, especially if she is within earshot.

“The way your children eat does not define who they are,” she said. Instead, respond to their queries with a phrase like, “She’s doing quite well exploring food on her own terms.” You can also redirect the conversation away from eating with, “Oh, do you know what she’s really enjoying right now?” And then talk about any milestone or activity your child loves that has nothing to do with food, Karges suggested. “Many people gravitate towards food conversations because it’s easy small talk,” she said, “but you don’t have to let your child become their focus.”

If the pressure to eat comes from the person in your family who also does most of the holiday cooking, make sure you and your child acknowledge their efforts, so your child isn’t labeled “ungrateful” for not eating something on this most gratitude-focused of days. A simple “Thank you, Mom, I know how hard you worked to make today special for us” can go a long way toward respecting your family member’s need to show love through food, even if your child hasn’t touched the sweet potato casserole.

3. Celebrate more than food

Thanksgiving creates a weird tension in that we simultaneously love and hate how much it’s all about the food. Think how often someone at your Thanksgiving table trots out stats about how many calories the average American consumes on this day or makes jokes about needing to wear stretchier pants.

We often begin expressing our regret about eating too much even before we finish giving thanks for the food on the table. This adds to the confusing food messages bombarding our kids, who don’t know how to reconcile why everyone seems to want to personally eat less but also wants to watch them eat so much. You can help cut through the noise by keeping all of your own food commentary positive — praise the chef, share favorite Thanksgiving food memories — and then moving on to discuss other things.

“The reason we get together is to give thanks for each other,” McGlothlin said. “So, enjoy the food. But don’t make it the entire focus of the day.”

Click Here to read more.