How to Prevent a Mega Millions Jackpot From Ruining Your Life

On Tuesday night, someone may win the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history as a result of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing. But as The New York Times notes, "there's no shortage of anecdotes of lottery winners who end up broke, divorced or even suicidal." Following are several of the newspaper's tips for avoiding such a sorry plight if you win:

Maintain anonymity as long as possible — the more people who know, the more trouble could result. In some states, you can maintain your anonymity indefinitely by having a trust or corporate entity act as the official winner of your prize.

You’re likely to be better off if you keep going to work, make no flashy purchases immediately, and keep the information even from close friends as long as possible.

Secure your ticket somewhere safe, like a bank safe deposit box.

Immediately seek out a trusts and estates lawyer with a reputable firm. In particular, you want a lawyer, and a firm, that routinely do legal work for very wealthy families. Yours is one now, after all.

Leave on a vacation immediately after the news conference revealing your identity, in hopes that interest will have died down by the time you return.

Click Here to read more.