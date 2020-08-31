How To Assist The Family of Slain SLMPD Officer

Officer Tamarris Bohannon was killed Saturday evening

Officer Tamarris T. Bohannon, a  29-year-old St. Louis Police officer was shot and killed Saturday evening while responding to a shooting call in Tower Grove South.

Police made the announcement just before 8:30 on Sunday. Tamarris T. Bohannon – known as "Bo" to those in his squad was with the department for three and a half years.

St. Louis Police tweeted "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report that our critically injured officer has died. We cannot express how much we appreciate the hospital staff who treated both officers. Thank you all for your continued prayers".

BackStoppers is assisting the family of Officer Bohannon---click here to find out how you can help.

