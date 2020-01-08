How To Help Victims of the Australian Fires

Here are a few ways you can help with the fires in Australia.

For general aid, you can donate to the Australian Red Cross or Salvation Army Australia by Clicking Here .

Several volunteer firefighters were killed while fighting the fires. You can support their families by clicking Here.

You can also support the Rural Fire Brigade by Clicking Here.

The World Wildlife Fund in Australia has set up an emergency fund to save the wildlife, and you can find out more by Clicking Here.

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital's GoFundMe has treated koalas with burns, and the hospital has also set up drinking stations to help wildlife searching for water. They are trying to save the koala population, a third of which has been killed in the wildfires, by setting up a wild koala breeding program, and you can find out more by Clicking Here.