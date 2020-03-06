How to Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer

Coronavirus is making hand sanitizer harder to find, but luckily you can make up a batch of your own, according to USA TODAY. There are multiple recipes circulating about how to make your own sanitizer--many include rubbing alcohol or ethanol, which can be found in vodka or other distilled spirits.

One recipe from Thought.co calls for two-thirds of a cup of rubbing alcohol and a third-cup of aloe vera gel. KUOW.org provides another recipe, suggesting vegetable glycerin as an alternative to the gel. You can also include essential oils, if you like. “The bottom line is most of these [recipes] are 70% of alcohol or higher,” one professor said. “The virus isn't going to say, 'Hey, you're 59% alcohol, therefore I'm going to be alive.' As long as you're in that range, I think you're doing OK. This virus has what we call an 'envelope' on it, and the envelope is very sensitive to alcohol, which kills the virus.”

Some recipes for homemade hand sanitizer call for vodka, but 80 proof vodka (40 percent ethanol) isn't "concentrated enough to kill viruses," according to two biology professors. They suggest 180 proof spirits instead, which have 90 percent ethanol.

