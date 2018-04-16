Huey Lewis Cancels Tour Due to Hearing Loss

On Friday, Huey Lewis announced that he's canceling his remaining 2018 tour dates due to hearing loss. “Although I can still hear a little, one on one and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve...I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”

To that end, Ryan Adams chimed in on Twitter to say that he, too, suffers from Meniere's, telling Lewis that it's "a tough ride at first," but that he will "rise above it and be better than ever."