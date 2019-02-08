Huey Lewis Details Battle With Hearing Loss

In a new interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Huey Lewis opens up about his year-long struggle with hearing loss.

The 68-year-old musician reveals that he first realized there was a problem before a gig in Dallas, Texas. “He looked at us and said, ‘I can’t hear a word you guys are saying,’” recalls Bill Gibson, the band’s drummer and Lewis’ friend since high school. After struggling through the show, Lewis was forced to cancel the 40-plus date tour he had scheduled. And in the months since, he’s learned to rate his hearing everyday on a scale of one to 10.

On a level one or two day, every sound is distorted, with Lewis noting that it’s “like listening to everything through a blown speaker.” “For the first two months I was like suicidal,” he continues. “Really, it can drive you absolutely crazy.” Lewis has learned to channel that frustration into The Heart of Rock & Roll, a jukebox musical created by Tyler Mitchell--who grew up idolizing the musician.

Keep fighting Huey!

Click Here to read more.