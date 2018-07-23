"I Love The 90's" Tour Heading to Las Vegas For Long Residency

The "I Love The 90's Tour" we mentioned this morning is setting up a residency at the Paris Casino in Las Vegas.

The tour's headliners are a revolving door of 90's stars--Salt-N-Pepa, Rob Base (of "It Takes Two" fame) and All-4-One will be featured the first month.

The tour most recently stopped in Las Vegas at Downtown Las VegasEvents Center in September, and the concert’s touring lineup has included such stars of the era as Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Tone Loc, TLC, Naughty By Nature, C+C Music Factory and Color Me Badd.

Other acts such as Kid 'n Play, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and Dru Hill are expected to join up as well.

A virtual smorgasboard of 90's one-hit-wonders!

The show kicks off on October 12th. Click Here to read more.