IHOP Changes Its Name to 'International House of Burgers'

After spending all of last week teasing a name change to IHOb, IHOP revealed on Monday that its new name, IHOb, stands for International House of Burgers.

To emphasize the shift, the restaurant chain also changed its Twitter bio to read, "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." According to The Washington Times, West Coast fans of the chain will be the first to experience IHOb--and, thankfully, breakfast lovers won't be left out despite the shift. “We are always going to have pancakes on the menu,” Darren Rebelez, president of the International House of Pancakes, told FOX & Friends.

“But America loves burgers, and America loves IHOP, and we thought this was a fantastic combination.”

