Insane Crowds Prompt Build-A-Bear to Cancel Pay-Your-Age Sale

Talk about a "bear" of a sale!

On Thursday, Build-A-Bear Workshops in the U.S., Canada and the UK attempted to throw a "pay-your-age" sale--until the company was forced to cancel the event that same day due to staggeringly long lines and massive crowds.

"Based on the information available to us before the day began, we could not have predicted this unprecedented reaction to our Pay Your Age Day event," the company said in a statement. To make up for the wait and mollify disappointed customers, Build-A-Bear is distributing vouchers to those who were in line but couldn't get a bear.

Click Here to read more.