Inside the $9,500 Golden Globes Gift Bag

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live tonight on NBC. Most nominees won't go home with golden statuettes, but they can get $9,500 worth of swag from Secret Room Events.

The celebrity product placement company is hosting a luxury celebrity gift suite today in Los Angeles for nominees and select media outlet members.

Attendees get pampered with massages, manicures, Botox treatments and other services. They also receive a massive tote bag with gifts from 30 sponsors including skin and hair care products and jewelry.

The event is co-sponsored by home goods brand Anne Neilson Home, vitamin iced tea and juice manufacturer Bare Nature and California winery Thomas George Estates. Like most other gift suites, it is not affiliated with the Golden Globe Awards or the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The most expensive item is a seven-night Hawaii vacation gifted by American Luxury Tours. Guests can also unwind at the four-star Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa, which is giving away two-night stays with complimentary breakfast and massages.

Other gifts include:

Organic, halal and vegan-friendly skincare products from Baroque & Rose

Rose water beverages from H2rOse

Spa products from Copper + Crane

Bluetooth speakers from Nuvelon

Portable solar-powered chargers from SunSoaker

Pregnancy and new parent care packages from Silver Stork

All-natural protein bars from RXBAR

Gluten-free cookie dough from San Clemente Cookie Dough Co.

Children's shoes from Livie & Luca

Shapewear from Nancy Ganz

