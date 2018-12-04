Internet Revolts After Harvard Prof Recommends 6 French Fries in a Serving

Would you like six fries with that?

The internet is up in arms after a Harvard professor told The New York Times that a healthy portion of French fries would contain a mere half-dozen of them.

"I think it would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six French fries," said Eric Rimm, a nutrition professor at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, who also called the fast-food staple "starch bombs." Not surprisingly, Twitter is dishing side-eye at Rimm for his side-dish diss.

"What kind of MAD MAN would want six French fries?" one Twitter user asked. "I get it, they are bad for you, but eating SIX sounds like torture. I’d rather not have them at all. But we all know that’s not going to happen."

