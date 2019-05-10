Is It Ever OK to Wear Socks With Sandals?

Is it ever acceptable to wear socks with sandals?

Menswear designer Willy Chavarria thinks it's just fine, telling The Wall Street Journal that he's always associated the look with "stylish tough guys" donning "socks and slides" shortly after being released from prison in California. Meanwhile, Wesley Jones, a 24-year-old sales coordinator in Northern Virginia, rocks the socks and sandals look because it's "new-age cozy."

But while hip-hop stars like Pharrell "can make socks with sandals look chic," The Journalcautions that if you can't "invest time curating a fashion-forward sock-sandal combination, stick with actual shoes."

I've got the easier (and correct) answer to that question...

NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!