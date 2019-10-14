Is It OK to Bring Leftover Condiments Home From Restaurants?

Let's say you're at a Cracker Barrel and a server gives you packets of creamer, butter and jam, as well as some tiny syrup bottles to go with your breakfast.

Is it okay to bring whatever you don't use home, like you would with leftover food? The Takeout's Salty Waitress columnist says that while many restaurants--including Cracker Barrel--are allowed to reuse condiments like sugar or creamer when the seal is unbroken, they are highly unlikely to care if you bring them home instead.

However, The Salty Waitress warns, "If I start to see you stuffing 10 packets of jam, four syrups, the entire butter dish, and the napkins into your fanny pack, well, I might pipe up."

What say you?