Is It OK to Sneak Your Own Food Into Movie Theaters?

I know what "Mother Hewitt" would say..."Make sure there isn't an usher around, I'm opening the microwave popcorn!"

Never in the history of movie theaters have we seen prices this high" for concessions, writes Johnny D on the website Post Grad Problems--and he's not wrong. This is why Johnny admits he used to scavenge cinema garbage cans for freshly trashed popcorn buckets, and why he now makes no bones about bringing his own munchies to the multiplex.

"Why should I pay top dollar for a medium sized popcorn when I can use my Williams-Sonoma Whirley Pop and get the same result for a fraction of the price?" he writes. "The only way to get these theaters to bring down the price of popcorn, pop and sweet treats is by playing hardball. Stop buying and they will be forced to listen to the masses."

What say you?

