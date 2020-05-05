It's Cinco de Mayo and People Are Stocking Up on Tequilla

Today is Cinco de Mayo. And sure, most of the bars in the country are closed . . . but don't worry. People are going to be celebrating anyways.

According to Nielsen data, LOTS of Americans have been stocking up on TEQUILA in this time leading up to Cinco de Mayo.

For the past four weeks, tequila has been the top-selling liquor in the country . . . and sales have gone up 54.2%.

Oh, and alcohol sales are up 24.4% over the past seven weeks compared to the same seven week stretch one year ago.

