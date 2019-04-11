It's National Pet Day!
Happy National Pet Day!
A new survey for National Pet Day found 90% of pet owners think having a pet makes them feel less lonely.
What do you say?
When you’re lying in bed and hear your dog chewing on something. #NationalPetDay https://t.co/9AWuMCmJ6k— Bud Light (@budlight) April 11, 2019
She’s anything but lazy.. but when she is she’ll make sure to let you know #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/ktEwqTEKdJ— Josh Brockman (@JoshuaJBrockman) April 11, 2019
Puzzles everyday will keep blunders away! --♟️-- #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/rKOBaQuVji— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) April 11, 2019
Today is #NationalPetDay and we’re recognizing some vital members of our SSM Health family – our pet therapy dogs (and cat)! Share an image of your furry friend below! pic.twitter.com/nV1rkgBUu8— SLU Hospital (@SLUHospital) April 11, 2019
Happy #NationalPetDay from me and Yadi. #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/xiZ3nTAgdG— @ShoeRepairLady (@ShoeRepairLady) April 11, 2019
