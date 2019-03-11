Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Climbed Arizona Zoo Barrier for a Selfie

A jaguar attacked a woman at a zoo in Arizona on Saturday after she climbed over the barrier to take a selfie with the creature.

Video shows the victim, a woman in her thirties, crying from pain after suffering lacerations to her arm and hand. She was transported to the hospital from the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. "Please understand why barriers are put in place. Sending prayers to the family tonight," the zoo tweeted about the unnamed woman.

When several people expressed concern for the jaguar, the zoo wrote, "We can promise you nothing will happen to our jaguar. She’s a wild animal and there were proper barriers in place to keep our guests safe. Not a wild animal's fault when barriers are crossed. Still sending prayers to her and her family."

