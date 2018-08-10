James Corden Reveals His Dream Carpool Karaoke Guest List

James Corden has opened up about the artists he'd love to see participate in his popular Late Late show segment Carpool Karaoke.

He wants to enlist Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Paul Simon, and Bruce Springsteen. He also wants to see more rappers on the show, citing Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar as his top picks.

In addition to sharing his ideal guest list, Corden revealed his top vacation spots. New Orleans, Chicago and Washington D.C. are just a few of the places he'd like to visit in America. As for trips abroad, Corden said he'd love to visit Bora Bora and Tokyo.

However, Corden doesn't have a lot of free time these days. In addition to hosting The Late Late Show, Corden has appeared in a number of films, including Ocean's 8 and Peter Rabbit. He's also set to appear in the new musical movie, Cats. What's more, he works with several business partners, including Chase Sapphire. He's also a father to three children, so free time is probably a foreign concept to him these days.

