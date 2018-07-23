Jamie Lee Curtis Meets "Halloween" Fan Who Survived Home Invasion

During a Friday appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego, Jamie Lee Curtis met a fan who credited his survival in a real-life home invasion to the Halloween films. The man recalled that a stranger broke into his home and cut his phone line. "I was scared out of my mind and out of nowhere this thought inside of me went, 'Well, what would Jaime Lee Curtis do?'" he recalled.

"I saw the guy with the knife on one side of the house. I ran out, ran down to the neighbors, started screaming like you did in the movie." Other attendees initially laughed, but became more serious as the man emotionally admitted that he only came to Comic-Con to meet Curtis.

She responded by leaving the stage to give him a long embrace and talk to him one-on-one. The two also posed for a photo together.