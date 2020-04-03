Jane Ronda Resurrects '80s Workout Videos

To paraphrase Sir Mix-a-Lot, why not get through this pandemic "playin' workout tapes by Fonda?"

On Thursday, Jane Fonda herself joined TikTok to resurrect her iconic '80 exercise videos and encourage people to stay fit at home. "My name is Jane Fonda and I'm going to bring back the Jane Fonda workout during this home sequestration," the 82-year-old Fonda said in her first clip. "So come on and do it with me." However, after a few leg lifts, Fonda changed into her signature red overcoat--which she'd been wearing to her weekly climate change protests, dubbed "Fire Drill Fridays"--to deliver a different message.

“You know what, there are too many workouts happening right now on television and on computers. What I really would like you to do is to work out with me for the planet," she said. “There’s a climate crisis that’s a real emergency, and so whether you’re on your couch or your yoga mat, will you join me for the virtual Fire Drill Fridays? The future needs you. I need you.”

