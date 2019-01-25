Jeff Bridges Returns as the Dude, Possible Big Lebowski Super Bowl Commercial

Jeff Bridges is teasing the return of the Dude from "The Big Lebowski" on social media.

The actor just released a 15-second video of himself in character walking to his iconic theme song, "The Man in Me" by Bob Dylan. Bridges recently reunited with John Goodman and Steve Buscemi to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Big Lebowski, but it is unclear if this has anything to do with that. However, the actor captioned the video with: "Can't be living in the past, man. Stay tuned."

February 3rd, 2019 appears at the end of this new video. That date is when the Super Bowl takes place, so we're more than likely looking at an elaborate big budget commercial featuring The Dude. However, it isn't clear exactly what that is at the moment. Both Jeff Bridges and Bob Dylan are no stranger to appearing in commercials, especially Super Bowl commercials. But, the actor has only 'channeled' the Dude in commercials before. He is clearly playing 'The Dude' this time around and the video has a 2019 Universal copyright notice at the bottom.